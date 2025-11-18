State Rep. Kevin Steele files to run for Florida CFO

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Republican legislator Kevin Steele announced he is filing to run for Florida chief financial officer (CFO) in 2026.

Steele currently represents District 55 in the Florida House of Representatives after being elected to the position in 2022 and re-elected in 2024. District 55 includes parts of Pasco County.

The announcement said Steele is running for CFO to "address the ongoing affordability crisis plaguing Floridians and the pressing need to rein in spending and reduce waste across all levels of government."

Republican U.S. Senator Rick Scott has endorsed Steele as a candidate.

“Kevin Steele is a proven leader and a true conservative who knows how to get results,” Senator Scott said. “As a business owner, he’s created jobs, cut waste, and made organizations more efficient. As a legislator, he’s fought to protect Florida taxpayers and lower costs for families. I’m proud to support Kevin because he’ll bring that same fiscal responsibility, accountability, and focus on results to the CFO’s office.”

Steele is running against the current CFO, Blaise Ingoglia, who was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in July 2025 after former CFO Jimmy Patronis resigned to run for Congress. To see the full candidate listing for the 2026 CFO general election, click here.

Election Day for the 2026 General Election in Florida is on Nov. 3, 2026.