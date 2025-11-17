Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
US Supreme Court decides not to take up Tampa high school prayer case

Supreme Court
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen near sunset in Washington, Oct. 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court has decided not to take up a case involving Cambridge Christian School and prayer before a football game.

Tampa's Cambridge Christian School, Inc. filed a complaint against the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) in 2016. Cambridge Christian has filed a request with FHSAA to do a joint communal prayer over the loudspeaker before the Class 2A football championships. The request was denied.

The Supreme Court has decided not to take up the case, according to the Supreme Court order list posted on Nov. 17.

By not taking up the case, the 25-year-old legal precedent, which said students may not use a school's loudspeaker system for student-led prayer, remains in place.

