USAA auto insurance policy members could be eligible for over $1000 dividend: USAA

FLORIDA — USAA said it will distribute a dividend to 830,000 policyholders who have held auto policies between 2023 and 2025.

Beginning June 15, eligible current auto policyholders are expected to receive an average dividend payment of $760, and a quarter of policyholders will receive over $1,000, USAA said.

USAA said it has also reduced or eliminated banking fees to help members manage household expenses.