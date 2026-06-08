USAA auto insurance policy members could be eligible for over $1000 dividend: USAA

FLORIDA — USAA said it will distribute a dividend to 830,000 policyholders who have held auto policies between 2023 and 2025.
Beginning June 15, eligible current auto policyholders are expected to receive an average dividend payment of $760, and a quarter of policyholders will receive over $1,000, USAA said.
USAA said it has also reduced or eliminated banking fees to help members manage household expenses.
Husband cooperated with police in case of four Plant City deaths: Attorney
Search warrants filed by the Plant City Police Department provided more information on the shooting that left four dead in May.
Attorney says husband cooperated with police in case involving four deaths in Plant City