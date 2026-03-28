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What are No Kings protests? Demonstrations planned across Tampa Bay Saturday

no kings protest
WFTS
no kings protest
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FLORIDA — A 'No Kings' protest is a public demonstration against monarchy-style leadership, with participants advocating for governance that does not place power in the hands of a single ruler.

Organizers often say the movement promotes democratic principles and opposes concentrated authority.

Recent rallies in the U.S. have gained global attention as participants directly link their demonstrations to opposition against President Donald Trump’s political influence and policies, which is expected Saturday, as thousands are set to gather across Tampa Bay and various cities across the country.

Prior coverage:

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