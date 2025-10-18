Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

Over 1,000 people protest in Sarasota at No Kings rally

Over 1, 000 people turned out to protest on Saturday morning at Sarasota’s UTC for the No Kings rally. VIDEO/STEVE MALAVE
Sarasota no kings 1
NO KINGS SARASOTA 2
no kings sarasota 1.jpeg
no kings sarasota 2.jpeg
Posted

SARASOTA, Fla. — Over 1, 000 people turned out to protest on Saturday morning at Sarasota’s UTC for the No Kings rally.

It was a peaceful protest.

Many participants were waving American flags and holding signs denouncing the Trump administration and it’s policies.

The crowds lined up for at least a half a mile from the entrance to I-75 south all the way toward Honore Avenue.

The Sarasota protest was one of many planned for the Tampa Bay area and among thousands nationwide.

Concrete company responds after multiple drivers say repaving project damaged their cars

Weeks after drivers started reaching out to Tampa Bay 28 about damage to their vehicles, we’re finally hearing from the contractor behind the Tyrone Boulevard repaving project.

Concrete company responds after multiple drivers say repaving project damaged their cars

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.