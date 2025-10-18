Over 1,000 people protest in Sarasota at No Kings rally

SARASOTA, Fla. — Over 1, 000 people turned out to protest on Saturday morning at Sarasota’s UTC for the No Kings rally.

It was a peaceful protest.

Many participants were waving American flags and holding signs denouncing the Trump administration and it’s policies.

The crowds lined up for at least a half a mile from the entrance to I-75 south all the way toward Honore Avenue.

The Sarasota protest was one of many planned for the Tampa Bay area and among thousands nationwide.