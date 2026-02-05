‘Why are lawmakers focusing on the wrong stuff?’ Teachers push back at Capitol

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida’s teachers’ union is urging lawmakers to rethink education funding and policy priorities as the legislative session reaches its midpoint, warning the state is falling short on delivering high-quality public education.

At a rally Thursday, educators pointed to what they describe as chronic underfunding, staffing shortages and billions of dollars being diverted to vouchers and charter schools. They also highlighted Florida’s ranking at the bottom nationally for average teacher pay.

“Our budget in the State of Florida has reflected the priorities of billionaires and corporations for far too long, at the expense of the education of children,” said Stephanie Yocum of the Polk Education Association.

Teachers say low pay is pushing educators out of classrooms and communities across the state.

“Florida ranks 50th in the nation for teacher pay, and that reality is driving people out of the profession and out of our communities,” said RJ Decoteau of the Hardee Education Association.

Union leaders also criticized legislation requiring teachers to swear an oath to uphold the Constitution and teach in a professional, objective, nonpartisan manner. Supporters of the bill argue it reinforces professionalism in the classroom.

“What I believe is, I think we should elevate teachers to be professionals like, like, as a lawyer, I'm a professional. I believe they are professionals as well. And I think they should take an oath,” said Rep. Tom Fabricio, R–Miami Lakes, the bill’s sponsor in the House.

The Florida Education Association says the measure is unnecessary and distracts from more pressing issues facing schools.

“Look, the teacher oath bill is one that makes no sense,” said FEA President Andrew Spar.

Spar argued teachers already make similar attestations during certification and said the bill does little to help students or families.

“It does nothing to make lives better for our students, for our families, for our communities, for anyone in this room. And so I would just say — why are lawmakers focusing on the wrong stuff?” Spar said.

State leaders counter that they are prioritizing education funding in the upcoming budget. In December, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) proposed adding $200 million to boost teacher pay and setting the highest per-student funding level in Florida history.

“We put our money where our mouth is. We did record funding for teacher pay increases for Florida, and this proposal today is the biggest by far,” DeSantis said.

The union argues those increases still won’t be enough to lift Florida out of last place for teacher pay, leaving the final outcome to lawmakers as budget negotiations continue this session.



