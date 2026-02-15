Wildfires force I-95 and S.R. 19 closures in Volusia and Marion counties

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Wildfires have closed major roadways in Volusia and Marion counties, causing detours and issuing safety warnings to drivers.

The Florida Department of Transportation says in Volusia County, Interstate 95 is closed in both directions between Interstate 4/State Road 400 in Daytona Beach and State Road 421 (Dunlawton Avenue) in Port Orange after a vehicle fire sparked a wildfire along the interstate Sunday afternoon.

In Marion County, State Road 19 is closed in both directions between State Road 40 and County Road 314 south of Salt Springs. That wildfire began Saturday afternoon along the shoreline of Lake George within the Ocala National Forest.

Detours are in place for both closures, and motorists are asked to follow posted signage. Traffic updates are available at www.FL511.com and through the Florida 511 app. Drivers encountering unsafe driving conditions caused by smoke should report them to the Florida Highway Patrol by calling *FHP (*347).