Florida ranks in top 10 of states with most consumer debt increase: WalletHub

A new report from WalletHub showed Florida ranks among the top 10 states where consumer debt increased the most in 2025.

In total, WalletHub said Americans owe more than $2.9 trillion on their auto loans and credit cards alone.

Florida ranks 8th in the country for states with the most consumer debt increase. The average credit card balance in Florida increased by 3.77% from Q3 2025 to Q4 2025, reaching an average of $9,075. The average auto loan debt balance in Florida reached $29,646.

The top three states with the highest consumer debt increase were Maine, Wyoming and Hawaii.

