Woman arrested in Auburndale homicide investigation: APD

An arrest has been made nearly three months after a 1940-born Auburndale man’s homicide, with investigators saying the case remains active.

The Auburndale Police Department announced that Aurora Monique Cochran, 40, was arrested in connection with the April 5 homicide investigation involving William Thomas Martin.

Police charged Cochran with accessory to murder after the fact, robbery without a firearm and providing false information to law enforcement.

Investigators said the arrest was made based on information gathered during the ongoing investigation. Authorities have not released additional details about Martin’s death or the circumstances surrounding the charges.

The Auburndale Police Department said the investigation remains ongoing and is asking anyone with information to contact Sgt. Alfredo Marenco at 863-837-5151 or by email at amarenco@auburndalefl.com. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-888-400-TIPS (8477).