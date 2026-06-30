Woman dies after alligator attack in Seminole County river: FWC

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said a 31-year-old Orlando woman died after an alligator attack in the Econlockhatchee River in Seminole County.

Officials said the woman was hiking with her boyfriend and friend before stopping to swim in the river at around 1:30 p.m. on June 28.

FWC said the woman was swimming in about three feet of water when she was bitten on both her arms. The report said the woman’s boyfriend made the 911 call and attempted to remove her from the alligator’s mouth.

The woman died from her injuries on the way to the hospital, per FWC.

Officials said FWC removed two alligators in the area, including one measuring about 13 feet long that was captured at the scene and another measuring about 12 feet that was found nearby.

During a press conference on June 29, FWC said DNA testing will determine if either alligator was involved in the attack.