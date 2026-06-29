Hit-and-run suspect listed truck on Facebook Marketplace before arrest

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol has located the truck suspected in a fatal hit-and-run crash on US 27 in Hendry County on Sunday.

Troopers said the 1999 Ford Ranger was found in Osceola County. The crash occurred at US 27 and Francisco Street and left one person dead.

The suspect, a Polk County resident living within Winter Haven city limits, posted the truck for sale on Facebook Marketplace yesterday afternoon, tagging the location as Winter Haven. However, when speaking with law enforcement, he claimed the truck was located in Kissimmee.

PulsePoint & Patrol

Anyone with information about the truck or its driver is urged to contact the Florida Highway Patrol or Crimestoppers.