Missing Child Alert issued for 11-year-old boy last seen in Cocoa: FDLE

COCOA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has issued a Missing Child Alert for an 11-year-old boy last seen in Cocoa.

FDLE said Sinsira Jackson was last seen in the area of the 1400th block of Dixon Boulevard in Cocoa wearing a red beanie, pink T-shirt and jeans.

Officials said Sinsira may be in the company of Isaiah Deener, Jenalise Rivera, Tristan Price, Christopher Parker, and Ella Christian.

FDLE urges anyone who locates Sinsira to not approach and contact law enforcement immediately.

Officials ask anyone with information on Sinsira's whereabouts to contact the Cocoa Police Department at 321-639-7620 or 911.