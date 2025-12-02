Armwood High chases perfection and another state title

SEFFNER, Fla. — The Armwood High School football team (13-0) is once again chasing perfection.

The Hawks are two wins away from winning the school’s fourth state championship.

"There’s always been a standard here," quarterback Rhys Brush said. "We chase that every year. If we don’t make it to the state championship or make it to the state championship, we look at it as a failed season."

Armwood head coach Evan Davis knows about that standard. After all, he set the standard by leading the Hawks to their first state title in 2003 as the school’s quarterback.

"I think what makes Armwood different is the tradition and the standard," Davis said. "It’s how our kids work and prepare. You can’t beat them over the head with this team did that, this did that. They’re their own group. But that standard and work ethic has been there through all of it."

Kyle Burger / WFTS QB Rhys Brush

The team's perfect season has a lot to do with their offensive performance, winning by an average of nearly 38 points.

"We spread the ball around," Brush said. "Running backs through the air. Playing team ball and everyone contributing."

Defensively, the Hawks have shut out seven opponents this season, including not allowing a single point in three playoff games.

"Our kids are just dialed in," Davis said. "Our coaches make sure our kids are prepared and buy into the game plan. Our kids play fast and physical."

Fast, physical, and hungry.

"Every Monday after a shutout, we get pizza," safety D’Montae Tims said. "I know the big boys love the pizza. They pride themselves on getting a shutout every week. We don’t like people scoring points on us, no matter who you are."

This defense needs to work up an appetite from Friday night when they face defending champion West Boca Raton in the 6A State Semifinals.

"We plan on shutting them out, too," Tims said. "But, it’s the final four. We’re here for a reason. There’ll be some ups and downs, but I'm pretty sure we’ll come out on top."



For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families.

