ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFTS) — For Cleveland Guardians pitcher Parker Messick, pitching at Tropicana Field in October is a dream come full circle.

The Plant City native grew up attending Tampa Bay Rays games at the Trop. Now, he's returning to the ballpark as a starting pitcher for the Guardians, taking the mound against the team he grew up watching.

Watch report from Kyle Burger

Plant City native Parker Messick set for hometown moment in ALCS at Tropicana Field

Messick is scheduled to start Game 2 of the American League Championship Series as the Guardians look to build on their Game 1 win and move one step closer to the World Series.

The opportunity carries special meaning for the Florida State product, who was selected by Cleveland in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

Messick's connection to the Trop goes back to his childhood. At just seven years old, he watched the Rays take on the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2008 World Series.

Now, nearly two decades later, he'll experience October baseball at the same ballpark from an entirely different perspective.

"I came to the only game they won in the '08 World Series," Messick said. "I've taken laps around the field with more Little League All-Star team banners from winning those tournaments. Loved coming here all the way through college. I have so many good memories here. It’s an awesome experience every time I step out there. To do it on this stage now is an incredible opportunity."

Messick also has experience facing the Rays this season.

He took the mound against Tampa Bay twice, including a July start at Tropicana Field when he pitched 7 2/3 innings and struck out six. The Rays came away with a 1-0 victory in that matchup.

This time, Messick will look to help Cleveland secure another win in the ALCS, while facing the team that helped shape his love for baseball.

He'll also have plenty of familiar faces cheering him on. Family and friends are expected to attend the game at the Trop, while additional supporters gather for a watch party in downtown Plant City.

For Messick and his hometown supporters, Game 2 offers a unique opportunity: a chance to see a local kid return to the ballpark where his baseball journey began.