ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays bounced back in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series, evening the series against the Cleveland Guardians and giving fans renewed confidence as the match-up shifts to Ohio.

After a disappointing loss in the series opener, Rays fans at Tropicana Field said Wednesday night’s win was an important response against a Cleveland team they expect to be a tough opponent.

Rays fans remain confident after Tampa Bay evens ALCS against Guardians

Charlie Imes said the Rays’ pitching was a key factor in the victory.

“The pitching was good,” Imes said.

Imes said the postseason leaves little room for mistakes. One miscue, he said, can make a major difference in a game.

Imes admitted he initially expected Tampa Bay to have an easier time against Cleveland. Monday night’s loss changed that outlook but not his confidence in the team.

He said the Rays have shown throughout the season that they can compete and believes they can win the series.

"This is an exceptional team," he said. "And the boys, once they’re pumped up and ready for it and everything, I think they can do this.

The Rays now head to Cleveland for the next three games of the best-of-seven series, with a chance to build on Wednesday’s victory and take control of the ALCS.

Game 3 is set for Thursday at 6 p.m. in Cleveland.