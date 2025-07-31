Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Rays trade Zack Littell to Reds

Zack Littell
Frank Franklin II/AP
Tampa Bay Rays' Zack Littell pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Wednesday, July 30, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Zack Littell
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have traded pitcher Zack Littell to the Cincinnati Reds, according to multiple sources, including one from Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Littell is a right-handed pitcher who joined the Rays back in 2023. He was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in 2013 and played two seasons with San Fransico before coming to the Rays.

The MLB trade deadline is set for July 31 at 6 p.m. ET.

Passan said the deal is agreed to, pending medical review.

In a post on X, Passan outlined the terms of the deal, per ESPN.

