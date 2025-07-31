Rays trade Zack Littell to Reds

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have traded pitcher Zack Littell to the Cincinnati Reds, according to multiple sources, including one from Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Littell is a right-handed pitcher who joined the Rays back in 2023. He was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in 2013 and played two seasons with San Fransico before coming to the Rays.

The MLB trade deadline is set for July 31 at 6 p.m. ET.

Passan said the deal is agreed to, pending medical review.

In a post on X, Passan outlined the terms of the deal, per ESPN.

Three-way trade, per ESPN sources: Dodgers receive: LHP Adam Serwinowski, RHP Paul Gervase, C Ben Rortvedt Rays receive: C Hunter Feduccia, RHP Brian Van Belle Reds receive: RHP Zack Littell — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2025