Bucs running back Bucky Irving finds strength through faith

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving transformed a challenging second season marked by injuries into a journey of personal growth and renewed faith.

Irving missed seven games this season due to foot and shoulder injuries, but the setbacks led him to a pivotal moment in his personal life — his baptism one month ago.

"It means a lot. Me being hurt and then being able to grow a connection with God and just being able to get closer with Him," Irving said. "He took something away from me- which was football- to bring me closer with Him. So just being able to hit rock bottom and have a connection with Him."

The injuries were particularly difficult for Irving, who isn't used to missing playing time. However, he found strength in his newfound faith during the recovery process.

"[God] was the only person I really could lean on. Just being able to know that He's real and everything happens for a reason," Irving added. "Don't forget him when everything started to get back right, and just being able to lean on him even when things are going good."

Despite the Buccaneers' disappointing season, Irving remains focused on moving forward. He recently connected with hundreds of fans during an autograph signing, reflecting on how far he's come from his childhood dreams.

"You just look back at all the hard work that you put in to get here. I mean, what we do this game for, for the kids, and for the community," Irving said. "Every time that we go out there on the field, we're trying to put on a show for the community."

Irving emphasized his commitment to giving back whenever possible, viewing community engagement as an essential part of his role as a professional athlete.

Tampa Bay 28 Irving (#7) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown against New Orleans.

Looking ahead, Irving says the last thing he and his teammates are going to do is dwell on the past.

"Everything happened for a reason. We're gonna come back even stronger," Irving explained. "It didn't come out how we wanted it to come out, but just being able to come back, give back to the community, put everything in the past, and then come back next year even stronger."

Irving, a proud Oregon Duck, is excited for his team's College Football Playoff semifinal versus #1 Indiana. He doesn't lack confidence in his former team, and he smiled when asked about how he thinks the game will go.

"You know what we're about to do, man."

Oregon and Indiana kick off Friday at 7:30 p.m.



Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate.

