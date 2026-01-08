Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Rays announce spring training ticket information

Tampa Bay Rays logo on Astroturf
AP Photo/Chris O&#39;Meara
The AstroTurf at Tropicana Field is shown in this ultra wide angle lens photo before a baseball game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles Saturday, Sept. 6, 2014, in St. Petersburg, Fla.
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays announced ticket information for the 2026 Spring Training season at Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte.

Spring training tickets will go on sale on Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. on the Rays’ site.

The Rays said they will kick off the 2026 Spring Training season on Feb. 21 with a home game at Charlotte Sports Park against the Atlanta Braves.

The team is also set to host an exhibition game against the Netherlands national team on March 4, before the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

Fans can find the full schedule here.

