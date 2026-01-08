Rays announce spring training ticket information

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays announced ticket information for the 2026 Spring Training season at Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte.

Spring training tickets will go on sale on Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. on the Rays’ site.

The Rays said they will kick off the 2026 Spring Training season on Feb. 21 with a home game at Charlotte Sports Park against the Atlanta Braves.

The team is also set to host an exhibition game against the Netherlands national team on March 4, before the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

