VIDEO: Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips throws first pitch at Rays game

- ABC Action News Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips threw the ceremonial first pitch at Sunday's Rays game against the Dodgers.
- Over the years, Denis has developed trust in his hurricane forecasts by skipping the hype and focusing on facts.
WATCH: Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips throws first pitch at Rays game
- His Rule #7 (Don't freak out unless I'm freaking out, we're fine) has become a motto many Tampa Bay area residents live by during hurricane season.
There are some truly inspiring people who call the Tampa Bay area home. People who overcome odds that others could not even imagine. Tampa Bay 28 anchor Lauren St. Germain met a woman who is doing just that, as she competes at an international level after 2 life-saving lung transplants.
Local woman prepares to compete in World Transplant Games after 2 life-saving transplants