Bolts' Kucherov to be honored for reaching 1,000 career NHL points

TAMPA, Fla. — Nikita Kucherov is the Tampa Bay Lightning’s quiet superstar.

Last week, in a 4-3 win against Anaheim, he became the third fastest active player to reach 1,000 career NHL points.

Kucherov has tallied each one of those points across 12 seasons in one uniform, in one city and under one head coach.

“I’m getting old because I saw point one and now he’s at 1,000,” Tampa Bay head coach Jon Cooper said. “Although I’m probably not that old because he’s done it faster than most.”

Since joining the Lightning as the 58th overall pick in the 2011 NHL Draft, Kucherov has developed into one of the league’s standout talents with his skating ability, needle-threading vision and one-on-one moves.

“It’s been a great ride, for sure,” Lightning captain Victor Hedman said. “It’s going to continue. What stands out with Kuch is his determination, work ethic and obviously one of the best to ever play this game. It’s not a fluke.”

Kucherov has already lifted the Stanley Cup twice, captured three league scoring titles and one league MVP. But what Cooper remembers is Kucherov’s game-winning goal in the 2020 Eastern Conference Final.

“Every time I think of Kuch, I think of the goal he scored in the bubble against the Islanders with nine seconds left. I think I fist-pumped all the way down the bench. I will never forget that. If there is one play I will always remember, that’s the play.”

The Lightning return home to face the Dallas Stars at 7 p.m. Thursday, a game that will begin with a ceremony celebrating Kucherov reaching 1,000 NHL points.