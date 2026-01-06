Bolts reach season midpoint near the top of standings

TAMPA, Fla. — At the midpoint of the season, Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper is happy to see his team near the top of a cluttered Eastern Conference standings.

“Looking at the perspective on a piece of paper and seeing where we are in the standings, I kind of like where we’re at,” Cooper said.

The Bolts are one point behind the first-place Detroit Red Wings. But the standings are tight, with only 11 points separating first place from last place.

“The problem is, being in that spot, isn’t too far from the ninth spot in our conference,” Cooper said. “The parity is incredible from 16th to first. It can flip on a dime.”

Tampa Bay has climbed the standings despite a 1-4-2 start and many injuries to key players.

“Every team is going to go through adversity, and ours is probably a little more than most teams, especially early on with all the injuries,” forward Gage Goncalves said. “We have a next man-up mentality, we feel confident whoever is in the net, whoever is on the D-corps, whoever is up at forwards. That’s what makes us so good.”

The standings can be a slippery slope.

The Bolts have won seven straight games, but face the best team in the NHL, the Colorado Avalanche, on Tuesday night.

“I don’t think we’re going to change much about what we’re going to do just because we’re playing a team at the halfway point that has three regulation losses,” Cooper said.

This season, Colorado can make history. They’re on pace to set the single-season points record.

“I remember watching the Stanley Cup Finals between the two teams,” defenseman Max Crozier said. “I still feel like there’s a rivalry between the two teams. Really exciting. Two top teams going at it.”



