Bolts rematch against the Rangers on Tuesday

The Tampa Bay Lightning get a chance at revenge when they visit the New York Rangers on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.

The Lightning are 0-1-0 against the Rangers this season after a 5-1 loss in the season opener on Oct. 1, when Nikita Kucherov scored the lone Lightning goal and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 20 saves on 24 shots faced.

Tampa Bay is 4-1 overall and 1-1-0 on the road. The Lightning have allowed 12 goals while scoring 16 for a +4 scoring differential.

New York has a 5-2 record overall and a 4-0-0 record in home games. The Rangers are seventh in NHL play, serving 10.0 penalty minutes per game.

Tampa Bay Lightning (4-1-0)

vs

New York Rangers (5-2-0)

Time: 7:15 p.m.

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York

Coverage begins at 6:30 PM ET on The Spot Tampa 66. Click here for watch details.