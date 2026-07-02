Bolts sign defenseman John Carlson to 2-year contract

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed defenseman John Carlson to a two-year contract worth an AAV of $8.5 million, the team announced Wednesday.

Carlson has played in 1,159 career NHL games with the Washington Capitals and Anaheim Ducks, recording 170 goals and 785 points.

Wake up, we have some news 👀 We've signed defenseman John Carlson to a two-year contract worth an AAV of $8.5 million. 📝 https://t.co/oOIXsHSqRQ pic.twitter.com/Sw4pNfkrUF — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) July 2, 2026

Carlson has spent most of his career with the Capitals, where he is the franchise’s all-time leader among defensemen for games played, goals, assists, and points.

The 36-year-old was drafted by the Capitals in the 2008 NHL draft and traded to the Ducks in March of this year.

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