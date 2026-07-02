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Bolts sign defenseman John Carlson to 2-year contract

Ducks Golden Knights Hockey
Candice Ward/AP
Anaheim Ducks defenseman John Carlson (74) skates with the puck against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of Game 5 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series Tuesday, May 12, 2026, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Candice Ward)
Ducks Golden Knights Hockey
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TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed defenseman John Carlson to a two-year contract worth an AAV of $8.5 million, the team announced Wednesday.

Carlson has played in 1,159 career NHL games with the Washington Capitals and Anaheim Ducks, recording 170 goals and 785 points.

Carlson has spent most of his career with the Capitals, where he is the franchise’s all-time leader among defensemen for games played, goals, assists, and points.

The 36-year-old was drafted by the Capitals in the 2008 NHL draft and traded to the Ducks in March of this year.

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