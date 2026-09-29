TAMPA, Fla. — Brandon Hagel has become much more than a productive forward for the Tampa Bay Lightning. He's one of the team's emotional engines, a player who brings energy, physicality and an unmistakable competitive edge every time he steps onto the ice.

And if that means throwing a few punches along the way, Hagel isn't backing down.

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Brandon Hagel fuels Lightning with goals, grit and locker room leadership

"That's the competitive nature," Hagel said. "Love my teammates, make me happy. I take a lot of pride in that. I do it for my teammates, not just for myself."

Hagel backed up that reputation with the best offensive season of his career in 2025-26, scoring a career-high 36 goals and 74 points.

His impact became even more apparent when the stakes were highest. In the playoffs, Hagel delivered clutch goals while continuing to bring the physical edge that has become part of his identity. He even recorded a rare Gordie Howe hat trick — a goal, an assist and a fight in the same game.

"He competes every day. He gets us in the fight," Yanni Gourde said.

Hagel's value isn't limited to one situation.

"You see him play up and down the lineup, on the power play, on the penalty kill," Ryan McDonagh said. "He's one of our top-minute guys up front for us."

His teammates see that commitment every day.

"He's the hardest worker out there," Anthony Cirelli said. "How physical he is and the emotions he brings in the games."

"Talk about hunger, no doubt. That guy's got it," McDonagh said. "He just wants to win, do what the coach asks for him."

WFTS Tampa Bay 28's Kyle Burger and Lightning's Brandon Hagel

That combination makes Hagel one of the Lightning's most relied-upon forwards. But perhaps his biggest impact comes from what he brings to the locker room.

"He lifts us all up on the ice and off the ice as well," Cirelli said. "His leadership abilities, knowing when to get guys going, and he's the first one to do it."

McDonagh believes Hagel has embraced the responsibility that comes with being one of Tampa Bay's leaders.

"Leadership-wise, he wants to be the guy that's counted on by his teammates and coaches," McDonagh said. "There's no doubt he has it with this group."

For all the attention Hagel receives, he's quick to redirect the credit toward his teammates.

"I think we have so many good leadership qualities in our dressing room," Hagel said. "You bring in a guy like Carlson, who adds a ton. You got Heddy, you got Mac, you got Kuch, you got Pointer, you got Cirelli. I can go down the list for some 20-some guys."

The Lightning open the season against the Rangers in New York on Thursday.

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here. The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.



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For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.

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. For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.