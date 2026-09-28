Mayfield to miss at least 3 weeks after dislocating thumb, Bowles says

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is expected to miss at least three weeks after dislocating his right thumb, according to head coach Todd Bowles.

Bowles said examinations revealed no ligament or tendon damage.

Mayfield thumb injury

Mayfield's injury will force the Buccaneers to turn to rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels.

Daniels, an undrafted free agent, is expected to make his first NFL start Sunday when the Buccaneers (0-3) face the Green Bay Packers.