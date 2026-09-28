Mayfield to miss at least 3 weeks after dislocating thumb, Bowles says

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is expected to miss at least three weeks after dislocating his right thumb, according to head coach Todd Bowles.
Bowles said examinations revealed no ligament or tendon damage.
Mayfield's injury will force the Buccaneers to turn to rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels.
Daniels, an undrafted free agent, is expected to make his first NFL start Sunday when the Buccaneers (0-3) face the Green Bay Packers.
Bradenton community responds after 20-year-old volleyball star dies from disease that affects 2 in a million
The 20-year-old IMG Academy volleyball star and Under Armour All-American died Sept. 16 after a three-month battle with the rare blood disorder — even though doctors had found her a 100% bone marrow match, her mother, Tanya Mack tells Tampa Bay 28 reporter Haley Zarcone.