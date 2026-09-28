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Mayfield to miss at least 3 weeks after dislocating thumb, Bowles says

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said Baker Mayfield suffered a dislocated right thumb but avoided ligament and tendon damage.
Baker Mayfield injured thumb in loss Sunday.
Mayfield thumb injury
Vikings Buccaneers Football
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TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is expected to miss at least three weeks after dislocating his right thumb, according to head coach Todd Bowles.

Bowles said examinations revealed no ligament or tendon damage.

Mayfield thumb injury

Mayfield's injury will force the Buccaneers to turn to rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels.

Daniels, an undrafted free agent, is expected to make his first NFL start Sunday when the Buccaneers (0-3) face the Green Bay Packers.

Bradenton community responds after 20-year-old volleyball star dies from disease that affects 2 in a million

The 20-year-old IMG Academy volleyball star and Under Armour All-American died Sept. 16 after a three-month battle with the rare blood disorder — even though doctors had found her a 100% bone marrow match, her mother, Tanya Mack tells Tampa Bay 28 reporter Haley Zarcone.

20-year-old volleyball star dies from disease that affects 2 in a million

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