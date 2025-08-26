Bridgewater wins the Bucs' No. 2 QB spot over Trask

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice field was a lot less crowded on Tuesday.

That’s the somber reality of NFL cut day.

The Bucs began the preseason with 90 players in camp. By 4 p.m., the roster was trimmed down to 53 players.

Most notably, the Bucs will have a new quarterback backing up Baker Mayfield.

Tampa Bay released Kyle Trask after four seasons. The former Florida Gators star lost the number two job to veteran Teddy Bridgewater.

“Obviously, (Bridgewater) brings experience but he brings a wealth of knowledge. He can command the offense,” Bucs’ head coach Todd Bowles said.

WFTS / Kyle Burger Teddy Bridgewater and Kyle Trask

Bridgewater joined the Bucs three weeks ago and only played in one preseason game.

“Right now, him being older, has a lot to do with it,” Bowles added. “But him being accurate has a lot to do with it as well. We had Kyle for four years. It was a good four-year run. We just feel like we have a better chance with Teddy.”

At 32 years old, Bridgewater has 79 games and 62 starts on his resume for five different teams.

Another polarizing player not making the cut is undrafted rookie Desmond Watson.

“The door is not closed on him, but if you don’t practice, you’re probably not going to make this team,” Bowles said.

WFTS / Kyle Burger Desmond Watson

The former Florida and Armwood High School (Seffner) defensive tackle came in as the heaviest player in NFL history at 464 pounds.

The Bucs would not let him on the field until he lost weight. Watson was unable to play even one snap.

“When you don’t practice you’re probably not going to make this team,” Bowles said. “The old saying, ‘You can’t make the club in the tub.’ We’ll circle back. He’s been working hard. I think he’s going to continue to work hard.”

However, running back Josh Williams delivered on his NFL dreams. The undrafted rookie out of LSU shined in the Bucs’ final preseason game against Buffalo with 28 yards on eight carries, and a 42-yard kickoff return.

“It’s a good moment for me,” Williams told Tampa Bay 28 sports anchor Kyle Burger. “I still haven’t really talked to my parents yet. Today is the first day really figuring things out. We had meetings, we had practice. We just got out. They’ll be happy when I call them.”