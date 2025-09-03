Bucs can set the tone against division rival in Week 1

TAMPA, Fla. — One game doesn’t make a season, but it can set a tone.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers open the 2025 season against their division rival Atlanta Falcons a team who beat them twice in 2024.

On the line for Tampa Bay in week one is some early momentum and a critical tiebreaker against a division rival.

“They know us we know them, its about who executes, who does the little things right,” Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield said. “For me, there’s not a better week one, on the road, against an opponent that knows you, divisional at that.”

“Kind of gave away two games to them last year. It’s kind of unfortunate,” Bucs offensive lineman Luke Goedeke added. “I think we’re all coming in with a chip on our shoulder now. We knew what we were last year. We’re only going to be elevated from that.”

The Bucs are dealing with some injury adversity before the season even begins. Arguably, their best player, left tackle Tristan Wirfs will be out as he recovers from knee surgery. Charlie Heck will be filling in.

“I’m going to trust anybody you put out there from that O-line room,” Bucs running back Bucky Irving said. “Just being able to have that trust in those guys. Week one is here, let’s see what we can do.”

The Bucs will also be with two of their top three wide receivers in Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan. Mike Evans and first-round rookie Emeka Egbuka will have to make an impact from the opening kick.

“I’ve felt comfortable for a while now,” Egbuka said. “I don’t have any classes to go to when I get done with practice. I just spend most of my free time studying. It’s my job and why I get paid to know what I’m doing on the field.”

Tampa Bay is going for its fifth straight division title. No team in the NFC has won five straight the the Dallas Cowboys did so from 1992-1996.

The Bucs and Falcons kickoff at 1 p.m. on Sunday.



Share Your Story with Kyle Burger



For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.

Contact Kyle Burger First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.