Bucs' coach Tom Moore meets with Iowa football team ahead of Reliaquest Bowl

TAMPA, Fla. — Former University of Iowa quarterback, longtime NFL coach and Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offensive consultant Tom Moore stopped by Hawkeyes practice leading up to the Reliaquest Bowl.

Moore was a member of the 1958 Iowa national championship team. The 87-year-old shared a few words of wisdom with the Hawkeyes after Saturday’s practice.

“You guys make people like me, who played there, was a participant, and an alum, proud to be a Hawkeye,” Moore said.

To honor Moore’s legacy, Iowa established the Tom Moore Legacy Award. It’s presented to the coach that reflects the values and impact that have defined Moore’s career.

“I went to Iowa,” he said. “The greatest decision, other than choosing my wife, that I ever made.”

Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker was the inaugural participant of the award. This week, Parker has the challenge of facing a Vanderbilt offense led by quarterback and Heisman Trophy runner-up Diego Pavia.

“Doesn’t seem like anyone has good answers for him. He’s a very good competitor, tough kid. Controls the ball, touching it all the time, he has designed quarterback runs. The scrambling part is like playing backyard football. He’s going all over the place.”

This will be the first-ever meeting between the Hawkeyes (8-4) and Commodores (10-2).

Moore is a four-time Super Bowl champion and is known for developing quarterbacks Terry Bradshaw, Peyton Manning, and Tom Brady.

“You got a game here on New Year’s Eve, I told Kirk this a hundred times, here is what you got to do. You got to prepare hard, I know you’re meeting, I know you’re watching tape, you to to prepare hard. You got to practice hard.”

The Reliaquest Bowl will kick off at noon on Dec. 31 at Raymond James Stadium.



