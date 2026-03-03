Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay Lightning

Lightning struggle after Olympic break, hoping to turn losing streak around in Minnesota

WFTS
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning came out of the Olympic break losing two of its first three games, and they're riding a two-game losing streak for the first time since December.

On Saturday, the Lightning couldn’t overcome a four-goal deficit in the first period and went on to fall in a 6-2 game against the visiting Buffalo Sabres.

Tampa Bay will look to get back in the win column when it opens a four-game road trip with tonight's game against the Minnesota Wild.

The Tampa Bay Lightning (38-16-4, 80 pts)

vs.

Minnesota Wild (35-16-10, 80 pts)

When: Tuesday, March 3 at 9:30 p.m.

Where: Grand Casino Arena, Minnesota

Pre-game coverage is on The Spot - Tampa Bay 66. This is a nationally televised game.


