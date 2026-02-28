Lightning look to bounce back at home against the Sabres

Tampa Bay's coming off a 5-4 loss at Carolina on Thursday night. Nikita Kucherov tallied his 31st goal of the season. He has a 12-game points streak (28 total), which is the longest active streak in the league. It's one game short of tying his career-high. Jonas Johannson appeared in his 100th career NHL game, but he took the loss in a wild game at the Lenovo Center.
The Lightning beat the Sabres 4-3 in overtime back on February 3rd. Saturday's contest will be the second of four meetings between the Atlantic Division rivals.
Buffalo Sabres
vs.
Tampa Bay Lightning
When: Saturday at 7 p.m.
Where: Benchmark International Arena
Coverage for tonight's game starts at 6:30 p.m. on The Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.
