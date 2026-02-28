Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lightning look to bounce back at home against the Sabres

Saturday's contest will be the second of four meetings between the Atlantic Division rivals.
Tampa Bay's coming off a 5-4 loss at Carolina on Thursday night. Nikita Kucherov tallied his 31st goal of the season. He has a 12-game points streak (28 total), which is the longest active streak in the league. It's one game short of tying his career-high. Jonas Johannson appeared in his 100th career NHL game, but he took the loss in a wild game at the Lenovo Center.

The Lightning beat the Sabres 4-3 in overtime back on February 3rd. Saturday's contest will be the second of four meetings between the Atlantic Division rivals.

Buffalo Sabres

vs.

Tampa Bay Lightning

When: Saturday at 7 p.m.

Where: Benchmark International Arena

Coverage for tonight's game starts at 6:30 p.m. on The Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.


