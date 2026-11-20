TAMPA, Fla. — With Thanksgiving around the corner, Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans may have one more reason to feel a little grumpy this holiday season.

A new study from TheLines.com found that Bucs fans are among the NFL fanbases spending the most time recovering from their team's losses.

TheLines.com

According to the study, Tampa Bay fans need an average of 35 days to shake off a loss. With six losses this season as of Nov. 17, that adds up to an estimated 210 days of post-loss misery, the sixth-highest total in the NFL.

TheLines.com surveyed 2,000 NFL fans in January 2026 to determine how long it takes them to recover emotionally from a loss. Researchers then multiplied each fanbase's average recovery time by its team's losses this season.

Across the league, fans accumulated an estimated 3,874 recovery days, according to the study.

Tennessee Titans fans topped the list, needing an average of 61 days to get over a loss. With eight defeats, their total reached 488 recovery days.

Meanwhile, San Francisco 49ers fans had the lowest total, with just nine recovery days.