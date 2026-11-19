TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay's newest professional women's basketball team has announced its inaugural 2027 schedule, with its first home game set for May 15 at the USF Yuengling Center.

UPSHOT Tampa Bay will play 28 regular-season games, including 14 at home and 14 on the road, as one of four new franchises joining the professional women's basketball league next year.

The team will make its franchise debut on the road against Savannah Steel on Saturday, May 8, at 7 p.m., before hosting the Jacksonville Waves on Saturday, May 15, at 7 p.m. The home opener will kick off a six-game stretch in Tampa.

Other schedule highlights include visits from defending champion Charlotte Crown on June 24-25 and July 10-11. Tampa Bay will close out the regular season at home against Nashville Vibe on Aug. 14-15.

Fans will also get their first look at the team's official name and logo on Tuesday, Dec. 1, during a reveal event at The Skills Center in Tampa. Doors open at 5:45 p.m., with the announcement scheduled for 6:30 p.m., followed by a family Fan Fest.

The UPSHOT League launched with four teams in 2026 and will expand to eight in 2027, creating more opportunities for women to compete professionally in the United States.

Fans can view the full 2027 schedule and find ticket updates at tampaupshot.com. Broadcast details, promotional nights and single-game ticket information will be announced closer to the season.

All game dates and times are subject to change.