TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning (14-5-2, 30 pts) are getting ready for a major test as they welcome the Edmonton Oilers (17-3-3, 37 pts) to Benchmark International Arena for the first meeting between the teams this season.

The matchup features two of the NHL’s biggest stars in Connor McDavid and Nikita Kucherov.

Kucherov leads the Lightning with 30 points, but McDavid has been putting together a historic start to the season. The Edmonton superstar enters the matchup riding a 23-game point streak to open the season, tying Wayne Gretzky for the fourth-longest streak in NHL history.

Lightning defenseman Charle-Edouard D’Astous knows slowing down McDavid will be a major challenge.

“Play physical, play fast. Make sure we’re on top of them. McDavid is the fastest skater in the NHL. He’s been on fire since the beginning of the season,” D’Astous said.

“He’s breaking records, the point streak going on. It’s not going to be an easy game. It’s going to be a big test for us. They [are] a good team, good team, good structure, playing great so far,” Cernak said.

The game will also carry some extra meaning for one of Tampa Bay’s young players.

Sam O’Reilly, a 20-year-old rising star, will face his former team just five games into his NHL career. Edmonton selected O’Reilly in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft before trading him to Tampa Bay the following season.

Lightning assistant coach Jeff Halpern has been impressed with the rookie's progress.

“What I’m most impressed by is I think he’s gotten better every game. Not shift by shift, I think you’re always learning stuff along the way, but I think the steps that he’s taken from game to game have been really good,” Halpern said.

And while McDavid will likely get much of the attention, Tampa Bay will also have to account for his superstar teammate Leon Draisaitl, who enters the game second in the NHL with 44 points.

The Atlantic Division-leading Lightning will face one of their toughest challenges of the season against an Edmonton team sitting atop the NHL standings.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Benchmark International Arena.

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here. The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.