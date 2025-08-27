Bucs LB Bullock defied odds to make roster as undrafted free agent

TAMPA, Fla. — Rookie linebacker John Bullock has defied the odds to make the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 53-man roster.

“Not a lot of people get this opportunity,” he said. “I am truly honored and want to make the most of it.”

Bullock signed with the Bucs in May as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Nebraska. In fact, he joined Nebraska as a walk-on, just like Bucs’ general manager Jason Licht.

“Starting as a walk-on isn’t ideal but I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Bullock said. “I probably wouldn’t be here right now if I wasn’t a walk-on and have that mindset.”

During the Bucs’ offseason workout program and training camp, Bullock proved to be too valuable for head coach Todd Bowles to cut because of his ability to contribute on special teams.

”He did a heck of a job on special teams this past game,” Bowles said. “He had three tackles on the kickoff, he blocked very well and we've been talking about it all camp – we need guys that can cover. He went out there and he played his butt off and he covered. He did very well at linebacker. He’s a tough player, a smart player, a hard-nosed player, and he earned it."

“Special teams-wise, that came into play. I knew that’s how I was going to find my niche,” Bullock added. “I made sure to tune into that every single day. I love football. I love to play the game, just anyway to help this team win. I’m going to scratch and claw to find a way.”

Bullock was getting treatment after practice in the training room when Bowles stopped by to congratulate him on making the team. The first call Bullock made to share the news was to his dad.

“I’ve always had confidence in myself,” Bullock said. “I know what kind of player I am, I know what kind of player I can be. I always knew I had it in me. I wouldn’t say I am the most talented player, but I always knew I had the work ethic.”

Bullock now joins fellow former Nebraska star, Lavonte David, in the Bucs’ linebacker room.

“When you come into this league and have a stacked roster like this you have to do something to stand out,” David said. “Plays he was making on special teams and plays he was making at linebacker kind of stood out.”