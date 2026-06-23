Bucs name Tony Castricone to succeed Gene Deckerhoff as play-by-play announcer

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers named Tony Castricone as the organization's new radio play-by-play announcer in a press release on Tuesday.

The Bucs said Castricone is a veteran broadcaster who most recently spent nine seasons as the director of broadcasting and the radio voice of the University of Washington football and men’s basketball.

The organization said the Ohio University graduate also served as the voice of Clemson men’s basketball and held broadcasting and leadership positions with IMG College.

“It's the honor of a lifetime to be entrusted with this extremely rare opportunity and this one-of-a-kind role within this fantastic franchise,” said Castricone.

Castricone succeeds Gene Deckerhoff, who was the voice of the Buccaneers for 37 years before he retired at the end of the 2025 NFL season.

"I'd also like to congratulate Gene Deckerhoff on an iconic 37-year run," said Castricone. "There will never be another Gene, and I'll miss hearing his larger-than-life voice on gamedays. The thought of following in his legendary footsteps is humbling and exhilarating."

Tampa Bay 28 anchor Paul Lagrone interviewed Deckerhoff in 2025 as he reflected on his career.

Watch interview with Gene Deckerhoff

'Fire them cannons': Gene Deckerhoff reflects on being iconic voice of the Bucs

The Bucs said Castricone will make his first appearance on the Buccaneers Radio Network on Aug. 14 when the Bucs start their 2026 preseason against the New York Jets.