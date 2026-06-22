St. Pete 13-year-old qualifies for USA Climbing National Championships in two disciplines

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Vertical Ventures is more than a place to challenge yourself in rock climbing; it's also home to a youth climbing team that includes a rising star.

Abigail Angell, 13, has qualified for the 2026 USA Climbing National Championships in Salt Lake City in two disciplines: rope and bouldering.

It is the first time a Vertical Ventures athlete has earned a trip to nationals.

"Sometimes it can get a little scary, especially on the tall walls. With experience, it gets easier," Angell said.

The sport demands both physical skill and mental strategy. Angell described the process of approaching a route as reading the wall before ever leaving the ground.

"You look at the different holds. Some of them are better than others. It's called reading your route. You look at what position you need to be in," Angell said.

Her coach, Max Francois, said what sets Angell apart is her ability to find solutions that work specifically for her.

"Abigail's specialty is incredibly unique climbing tactics, figuring out ways that work for her, which is something we encourage," Francois said.

Angell's path to competitive climbing started the way it does for many kids.

"At first, I just did a bunch of monkey bars at the playground. My dad took me climbing one time. I really enjoyed it. We kept coming back. I have a pull-up bar and I climb trees," Angell said.

Nationals will feature the best young climbers in the country, but Francois said this milestone is only the start of what Angell is capable of.

"Making it to nationals is just the cherry on top. This is one small step, small chapter for Abigail," Francois said.

Youth nationals begin on June 26.



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For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.

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. For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.