Bucs QB Baker Mayfield not worried about contract, focused on minicamp

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield made it clear that the front office is not close to coming to the bargaining table for a new contract.

Mayfield enters the final year of his 3-year deal. His deadline to get a new contract done is the start of training camp in late July.

On day one of mandatory minicamp, Mayfield is solely focused solely on football.

”It’s not going to affect how I approach this," Mayfield said. "Things will happen when they should. For now, I’m worried about getting better each day and finishing minicamp the right way."

Since arriving in Tampa in 2023, Mayfield has been one of the NFL's most productive quarterbacks. However, his elite play started to fade down the stretch of the 2025 season — reverting to some bad habits which he hopes to correct during minicamp.

“Footwork, I think towards the last half of last year, obviously injuries always play a part for me, staying consistent with my footwork,” Mayfield said. “There were some things I kind of lost track during the last half of the year. Footwork in this system, the timing of the routes, concepts. If I’m on time good things will happen with the weapons we have.”

Those weapons will look different without longtime star Mike Evans, who departed in free agency. Even so, Mayfield likes what he sees from the group around him.

"It will be different without Mike," he said. "But Chris Godwin looks really good right now. J-Mac is healthy, and Emeka is taking those steps from year one to year two."

Mayfield is also excited about Tampa Bay's defensive additions, including Al-Quadin Muhammad, first-round pick Rueben Bain Jr., and A'Shawn Robinson.

"I think people have said it, we needed some a**holes over there," Mayfield joked about Robinson. "Pretty happy not having to go against him anymore."



Share Your Story with Kyle Burger



For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.

Contact Kyle Burger First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.