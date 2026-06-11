Bucs top $1M for National Pediatric Cancer Foundation

TAMPA — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers surpassed $1 million raised for pediatric cancer research at their 12th annual "Cut and Color Funds the Cure" event, where players took a welcome break from the daily grind to help support the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

Kennedy Cunningham, a 9-year-old in long-term remission from leukemia, served as a guest stylist at the event, getting the chance to cut and color the hair of Buccaneers players and cheerleaders.

"It really makes me feel happy. It's super-fun," Cunningham beamed. "It's really fun because now I don't have to go to the hospital every day, or every week. I feel really relieved. It's super-fun to see all the kids who either finished cancer or are on their way to finish."

One of Kennedy's clients was Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr., who said he takes giving back to kids like Kennedy seriously.

"It's a blessing. We all looked up to professional athletes, so it's fun to be out here and give back," Winfield, who went with a beard-coloring, said. "It's fun being out here with everybody. Hanging out. Letting them get to color our hair. It's fun for us."

Tampa Bay 28 The Bucs surpassed the $1M dollar mark for money raised to help fight pediatric cancer.

Kennedy's mother, Amanda, said she still carries the emotion of learning her daughter was cancer-free.

"I can breathe. I can breathe. We're just thankful for each day. We just pray that she continues to stay in long-term remission," she said while watching her daughter show her styling skills. "We are so thankful. Because I know that she is one of the very blessed ones that's able to be here."

Only 4% of federal cancer research dollars go toward pediatric cancer. Buccaneers COO Brian Ford is a fixture at the annual event. He grows his hair out for four months before letting the guest barbers shave it completely. He said the organization is committed to helping change that.

Tampa Bay 28 Baker Mayfield went with the red and creamsicle color combination at Thursday's event.

"It's in the fabric. We want to be part of this community. This is just another example of it," Ford said. "Today, we put some smiles on some kids that don't normally have an opportunity to smile."

"It brings tears to my eyes. It feels so good to see that people are fighting for our children, finally," Amanda added. "I'm just so thankful."

More on the fight against pediatric cancer here



Share Your Story with Kevin



Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.

Contact Kevin Lewis First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.