Bucs upgrade USF great Jason Pierre Paul to active roster

TAMPA, Fla. — It's happening! The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have moved former NFL first round pick Jason Pierre Paul (JPP) to the team's active roster.

The Bucs (7-7) announced Saturday the outside linebacker is on the active roster ahead of the team’s crucial Week 16 showdown against division rival Carolina Panthers (7-7), along with defensive lineman Adam Gotsis.

Tampa Bay 28's Kyle Burger attended Bucs practice after the team signed USF great and edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul to the practice squad back on Dec. 9, a move showing the attrition faced by the team's defensive line. He has appeared in 182 games between the New York Giants, Baltimore Ravens, New Orleans Saints, Miami Dolphins and Buccaneers, making 150 starts and totaling 622 tackles (127 for loss), 167 quarterback hits, 94.5 sacks, 66 passes defensed, 21 forced fumbles, 10 fumble recoveries and five interceptions.

JPP was drafted 10th overall in the 2010 NFL draft by the New York Giants, after which he earned All-Pro recognition and three Pro Bowl nods, while becoming a two-time Super Bowl champion. He will wear No. 91 for the Bucs, who are looking to avoid a three-game losing skid and possibly missing the playoffs completely.

Gotsis is making his first appearance with the Buccaneers. He has appeared in 127 career games between the Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts and Buccaneers, making 55 starts and amassing 223 tackles (25 for loss), 42 quarterback hits, 22 passes defensed, 10.5 sacks, four fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles. He will wear No. 97 for Tampa Bay.

This move marks the third elevation of the season for Gotsis and the first of the season for Pierre-Paul, according to the Bucs.