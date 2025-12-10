Bucs sign Jason Pierre-Paul to practice squad

TAMPA, Fla. — A familiar face was back at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice facility.

Tampa Bay has signed edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul to the practice squad. It’s a move that shows just how needy the Bucs are for help on the defensive line.

Pierre-Paul was asked Tuesday, ‘What do you think you can bring to this roster?’

“Wait and see, man. You know better than that. I could still have it,” he said. “I might not have it, whatcha you think?”

Pierre-Paul was a member of the Bucs Super Bowl team in 2020. He hasn’t played a game in the NFL since December of 2023.

“I didn’t think I wasn’t going to play again,” Pierre-Paul said. “The opportunity presented itself, I’m here. Familiar city, went to school in Tampa, won a Super Bowl in Tampa. Did great things in Tampa. Happy and excited I’m here now.”

But, has he lost a step at 36-years-old?

“(My trainer) got me the best shape of my career, damn near,” he said. “I’ve seen the results, running around the lake, running sprinters, running drills.”

In his four seasons with the Bucs (2018-2021), he racked up 33 sacks. If nothing else, his passion for the game and his personality are infectious.

“Just a little more juice in the building,” quarterback Baker Mayfield said. “Guys get excited about that. It puts the pressure on. When you bring guys in like that, you’re trying to elevate the standard, the performance level.”

“He’s brings that attitude you we used to see on the football field,” defensive back Jamel Dean added. “We know what to expect when he’s out there. It’s also just great in the locker room.”

The team has struggled to get pressure on the quarterback. Yaya Diaby leads the team with six sacks.

“Just because I’ve been in the league for 14 years, I look at it like, how can we make this unit better?” he said. “If I see things that will help them out, then I’m going to say something. I’d rather say something than keep it to myself. I think we’re going to be a great unit. There is already a great unit. I’m just bringing my talents to it.”

The Bucs defense has allowed nearly 30 points per game in their last five games.

Tampa Bay will host Atlanta on Thursday night.



For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families.

