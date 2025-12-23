Bucs visit Miami on Sunday with playoffs on the line

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8) will make their final road trip of the regular season this Sunday, heading south to take on the Miami Dolphins.

After losing six of their last seven games in an epic collapse, head coach Todd Bowles is on the hot seat. But he’s not listening to the critics calling for his job.

“I listen to nothing but music when I leave here,” Bowles said. “I made a pact when I started coaching to never listen to anything else. Outside noise to me is just outside noise.”

The Bucs lost grip on first-place in the NFC South with last week’s loss at the Carolina Panthers. But they know exactly what to do to get it back.

“Everything we want is still right in front of us despite everything that’s gone on,” quarterback Baker Mayfield said. “We can win out, make the playoffs, and still have our goals ahead of us.”

The road ahead for Tampa Bay is simple, even though its recent stretch hasn’t been inspiring. The Bucs must beat the Panthers in Week 18. But there is one scenario that would eliminate the Bucs one game early. If Tampa Bay loses at Miami on Sunday and the Panthers beat the Seahawks, Carolina wins the division.

“We would love to be in a different spot right now, don’t get me wrong,” Mayfield said. “We’ve been here before. You can rely on those experiences.”

It starts with Mayfield. His play has declined since the Bucs' 6-2 start to the season, especially in turnover production. Mayfield only threw two interceptions in the first nine games, but he has six picks in the last six games.

“You can point to a number of things, but based on the last game I thought I played decent, just a matter of executing in the two-minute drive,” he said. “If that interception doesn’t happen, played a clean game.”

“We can have better play calling as well,” Bowles added. “It’s not one thing that contributes to that or one guy. It’s a combination of things we got to stop.”

The Bucs and Dolphins kick off at 1 p.m. on Sunday.



Share Your Story with Jada



Jada Williams is focused on the issues that matter most to people in Hillsborough County. From downtown Tampa to Apollo Beach, Jada works to bring you updates and solutions on everything from crime to infrastructure. Reach out to Jada below with your concerns for your neighborhood.

Contact Jada Williams First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Jada Williams is focused on the issues that matter most to people in Hillsborough County. From downtown Tampa to Apollo Beach, Jada works to bring you updates and solutions on everything from crime to infrastructure. Reach out to Jada below with your concerns for your neighborhood.