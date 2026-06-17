Bucs wrap minicamp early, embrace 'new energy'

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers cut minicamp short, as the team continues to adjust to a number of changes made by the front office.

Head coach Todd Bowles canceled Thursday's workout. He said the team accomplished what it needed to at this point, and Thursday's workout wouldn't have included any significant on-field work.

With plenty of new faces on the roster and coaching staff, the Bucs are using the phrase "new energy" to describe the vibe in the locker room.

"I think we have a really fun dynamic in our wide receiver room right now," receiver Emeka Egbuka said after practice. "We've just got to continue to keep that energy and keep everything moving forward into the season."

Egbuka didn't get much of a break between his last college game and getting drafted by the Bucs last season, making his first NFL offseason a welcome change of pace.

"It's been amazing. I feel like I got my legs back a little bit," he added. "Last year, coming off a national championship, doing the whole rookie thing, [NFL Combine], everything like that. It was definitely a long offseason. I feel very conditioned, very in shape. I feel very strong, healthy."

A knee injury in training camp last year stopped linebacker David Walker's rookie season before it started. Walker says he leaned on his faith to help get himself back to 100%.

"As soon as I got injured, I knew that God didn't bring me this far to bring me this far," he said after Wednesday's workout. "So, I was down for a little bit, but I was like, 'It's time to attack this rehab, like I do everything else.' I'm looking forward to this year."

Not everyone is taking it easy during the summer break. Egbuka also has big plans for the break — away from football.

"I'm getting married on the break. So yeah, those are my main plans," Egbuka smiled as he spoke about his plans over the next couple of weeks. "Clock's ticking down for that. But once I'm able to come back to Tampa, be able to lock in with the guys, with the receivers — I know we're gonna want to throw, we're gonna want to catch, in preparation for the season. So that's something we'll have going."

The next time the Bucs take the field will be at training camp, which kicks off on July 29.



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Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.

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. Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.