Bucs WRs Emeka Egbuka, Jalen McMillan return to practice on Monday

TAMPA, FL — It’s officially game week for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the team is off to a promising start on the injury front.

Wide receivers Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan both participated in Monday’s practice and were seen running routes — a positive sign with the Bucs preparing to open the season Sunday at Cincinnati.

Egbuka has been dealing with a toe injury, while McMillan has been working back from a knee injury.

“They got their first taste out there. We’ll see how the week goes, but they ran around pretty good,” head coach Todd Bowles said.

Running back Sean Tucker, however, was not on the field as he deals with an undisclosed injury.

The Tampa Bay defense will face an immediate challenge in Week 1 against a high-powered Bengals offense led by quarterback Joe Burrow.

“He’s Joe Burrow. His name speaks for itself,” linebacker Yaya Diaby said. “He’s got guys on his side with Ja’Marr and Tee Higgins and guys that can get the ball and make this job easier.”

Bowles knows the challenge that awaits.

“It gives you a headache more than anything preparing for guys like that,” Bowles said. “It’s exciting once you get there. But those guys will give you a headache. They’ve given everybody headaches.”

For rookie defensive back Jacob Parrish, preparations for Cincinnati began months ago.

“I started watching some in the summer break,” Parrish said. “I was excited when they said we had Cincinnati in the first week. You can’t ask for no better competition in the first week. Go out there and prove yourself.”

The Buccaneers also announced their captains for the 2026 season.

Joining quarterback Baker Mayfield, defensive tackle Vita Vea, safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs are Chris Godwin Jr. and Alex Anzalone.

The Bucs will open the regular season Sunday in Cincinnati against the Bengals.