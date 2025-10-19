Byrum Brown, No. 19 South Florida run over Florida Atlantic, 48-13

TAMPA, Fla. — Byrum Brown threw three touchdown passes and rushed for a score as No. 19 South Florida racked up 522 yards in a 48-13 victory over Florida Atlantic on Saturday night.

South Florida (6-1, 3-0 AAC) got touchdown receptions from Jeremiah Koger, Jonathan Echols and Wyatt Sullivan. The Bulls scored the final 27 points to turn a 21-13 lead into a blowout victory.

Brown was 14 of 24 for 256 yards and ran for 111 yards and a touchdown. Nykahi Davenport rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown. Koger had four catches for 90 yards.

Florida Atlantic's Caden Vetkamp was 35 of 50 for 244 yards with a touchdown pass and an interception. Assad Wassem had eight catches for 56 yards.

The takeaway

Florida Atlantic (3-4, 2-2) had its two-game win streak snapped and fell a game below .500.

South Florida joins Tulane and Navy as the only teams with an undefeated ACC record. The Bulls will travel to No. 22 Memphis next weekend after the Tigers were upset by UAB.

Up next

Florida Atlantic: At Navy on Oct. 25.

South Florida: At No. 22 Memphis on Oct. 25.