Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Byrum Brown, No. 19 South Florida run over Florida Atlantic, 48-13

Florida Atlantic South Florida Football
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Chris O'Meara/AP
South Florida Bulls offensive lineman Cole Skinner (56) celebrates his touchdown against Florida Atlantic with offensive lineman Thomas Shrader (67) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Florida Atlantic South Florida Football
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — Byrum Brown threw three touchdown passes and rushed for a score as No. 19 South Florida racked up 522 yards in a 48-13 victory over Florida Atlantic on Saturday night.

South Florida (6-1, 3-0 AAC) got touchdown receptions from Jeremiah Koger, Jonathan Echols and Wyatt Sullivan. The Bulls scored the final 27 points to turn a 21-13 lead into a blowout victory.

Brown was 14 of 24 for 256 yards and ran for 111 yards and a touchdown. Nykahi Davenport rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown. Koger had four catches for 90 yards.

Florida Atlantic's Caden Vetkamp was 35 of 50 for 244 yards with a touchdown pass and an interception. Assad Wassem had eight catches for 56 yards.

The takeaway

Florida Atlantic (3-4, 2-2) had its two-game win streak snapped and fell a game below .500.

South Florida joins Tulane and Navy as the only teams with an undefeated ACC record. The Bulls will travel to No. 22 Memphis next weekend after the Tigers were upset by UAB.

Up next

Florida Atlantic: At Navy on Oct. 25.

South Florida: At No. 22 Memphis on Oct. 25.

Concrete company responds after multiple drivers say repaving project damaged their cars

Weeks after drivers started reaching out to Tampa Bay 28 about damage to their vehicles, we’re finally hearing from the contractor behind the Tyrone Boulevard repaving project.

Concrete company responds after multiple drivers say repaving project damaged their cars

Latest Sports News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.