NHL prepares climate-controlled rink for 2026 Stadium Series in Tampa

NHL
TAMPA, Fla. — The National Hockey League (NHL) is upgrading its outdoor game experience for the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series, featuring the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins on Feb. 1 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

In episode two of the Road to the NHL Stadium Series, presented by Fastenal docuseries, the League revealed plans to construct a regulation-size ice rink inside a massive climate-controlled tent — a first for its outdoor games.

The steel-framed, air-conditioned structure, built by GNB Global, measures 34 feet high, 125 feet wide and 240 feet long. It will protect the ice from Florida’s sun, humidity and rain.

“What we’re building in Tampa is one of the most ambitious event structures we’ve ever taken on,” said Steve Mayer, NHL president, content & events. “The conditions are challenging, the timeline is tight, and every detail matters — but that’s what makes it special. Our expert team thrives on pushing boundaries, and we’re confident that before and after the doors of Raymond James Stadium open, sports fans are going to see something like they’ve never seen before!!”

