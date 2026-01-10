Lightning look to extend their 8-game win streak against the Flyers

TAMPA, Fla. — The Lightning head to Philadelphia riding an eight-game winning streak. Brandon Hagel registered his team-leading fifth game-winning goal in Tuesday’s 4-2 win over Colorado.

His 20 goals are tied with Nikita Kucherov for the team lead. Kucherov has a point in eight straight games. Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy has a six-game winning streak heading into the weekend.

The Flyers are 12-5-5 at home this season. Trevor Zegras leads Philadelphia with 17 goals, 24 assists, and 41 points.

Tampa Bay Lightning (26-13-3, 55 pts)

Vs.

Philadelphia Flyers (22-12-8, 52 pts)

When: Saturday, 7 p.m.

Where: Xfinity Mobile Arean, Philadelphia

Coverage starts on The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 at 6:30 p.m. Here's how to watch.

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here. The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.