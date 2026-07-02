Cabo Verde eyes more history in the knockout round

TAMPA, Fla. — Cabo Verde wrapped up its final training session at the Tampa Bay Rowdies facility Wednesday ahead of a World Cup knockout round match against Argentina on Friday night in Miami.

The Blue Sharks have captured the attention of soccer fans worldwide with their run through the tournament. If they defeat Argentina — considered a co-favorite to win the championship — it would rank as the biggest upset in World Cup history.

However, there's off-the-field news that's made headlines, as well.

The team's captain, Ryan Mendes, was accused of sexual assault by a woman who worked as a translator for the team during a tournament in New Zealand in March. FIFA, Cabo Verde and New Zealand authorities have not commented on the ongoing investigation. No members of the Cabo Verde team have spoken to the media since Monday.

One of the defining stories of the entire tournament has been the emergence of goalkeeper Vozinha. The 40-year-old considered retiring a couple of years ago. He has recorded two shutouts in the tournament and become a global celebrity, but he has been consistent in saying the team's run is bigger than any one player.

"I think we showed the resiliency of the Cabo Verdean people," he explained after they advanced to the round of 32. "We show the passion we have for our country. And we show that we are here not just to represent the players but all Cape Verdeans across the world. We are small, but we have big hearts. We are fighters. We are fighters."

Argentina enters the match with Lionel Messi, who has scored in seven consecutive World Cup games and is seeking to lead Argentina to a second straight championship.

Cabo Verde midfielder Deroy Duarte said the moment is not lost on the team.

"For me, it's a dream coming true. Obviously, they have a great player like Messi and other players, also. For us it's a special moment, special game," he said. "But still, the ball is round. You can see it. We played against Spain, Uruguay, we draw. So why not?"

Cabo Verde and Argentina kick off Friday at 6 p.m. in Miami. If Cabo Verde wins, the team will train at the site of its next match rather than returning to Tampa Bay.



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Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.

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. Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.