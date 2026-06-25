Cabo Verde looks to make World Cup history with win over Saudi Arabia

TAMPA, Fla. — Cabo Verde has become Tampa Bay's adopted World Cup team — and the Blue Sharks are on the verge of making history.

The third-smallest country ever to qualify for the World Cup is 90 minutes away — plus stoppage time — from becoming the smallest country ever to advance to the knockout stage. A win over Saudi Arabia in their final group stage match is all that stands between Cabo Verde and the Round of 32.

"The feeling is amazing," Cabo Verde defender Diney Borges said before training.

The Blue Sharks have been practicing at the Tampa Bay Rowdies facility in Tampa, and the players say they are eager to extend their stay — both in the city and in the tournament.

Tampa Bay 28 Head coach Bubista addresses his team before Wednesday's training session at the Tampa Bay Rowdies facility.

"Fantastic. The first time here. And, we hope, not the last to come here," Borges grinned. "But, for all these players, for all the group, we are ready. And we are showing we have quality. Not from now, but the quality was always here."

Midfielder Kevin Pina scored Cabo Verde's first-ever World Cup goal in Sunday's game vs. Uruguay, but he and his teammates aren't dwelling on the milestone. Their focus is on what comes next.

Tampa Bay 28 Cabo Verde has a chance to become the smallest country to ever qualify for the knockout stage of the World Cup.

"I think our preparation needs to be the same as it's been since the beginning," Pina said frankly. "Focus on our opponent. We need to focus on our strengths and things that aren't as strong. We should take advantage of our qualities and our concentration. Our work here has always been the same. We need to get 3 points which is what's most important."

The Blue Sharks are playing with house money, but their mindset blends playing freely with playing to win.

"The mentality is to be focused. Absolutely focused," Borges added. "Nobody expected anything from us. Nobody thought Cabo Verde would be in the last game, fighting to go to the next round. We are still focused and humbled, to go to Friday's game and win the game."

Cabo Verde faces Saudi Arabia on Friday night at 8 p.m. in Houston.

While a win would automatically advance the Blue Sharks to the next round, they would also advance with a tie and a Uruguay loss versus Spain. If Cabo Verde and Uruguay both tie their games, FIFA would go down the list of tiebreakers- 1. Goal differential, 2. Total goals scored, 3. Team conduct (yellow and red cards), and 4. FIFA world ranking.



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Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.

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. Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.