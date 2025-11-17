Canucks score 5 3rd-period goals to beat Lightning 6-2 and end 3-game skid

TAMPA, Fla. — Kiefer Sherwood, Linus Karlsson and Drew O’Connor scored in a 1:40 span in Vancouver’s five-goal third period and the Canucks overcame an early deficit to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Sunday night.
Sherwood tied it at 2 on a power play at 4:11, with his shot deflecting in off Lightning defender J.J. Moser's skate. Sherwood has 12 goals this season.
Karlsson put the Canucks ahead at 4:54 with a backhander, and O’Connor added his fifth of the season at 5:51 on a tip. Mackenzie MacEachern scored his first of the season with 6:08 remaining, and Marcus Pettersson added his first of the season into an empty net with 3:03 to go.
Kevin Lankinen made 28 saves, and Quinn Hughes had four assists after missing a game because of an upper-body injury. The Canucks ended a three-game losing streak. They opened a three-game trip Friday night with an overtime loss at Carolina
Jake DeBrusk started the comeback on a power play at 9:26 of the second, beating Jonas Johansson from close range off a rebound for his seventh goal.
Nikita Kucherov and Jake Guentzel spotted Tampa Bay — coming off a 3-1 victory at Florida on Saturday night — to a 2-0 lead, each scoring their eighth of the season.
Kucherov scored on a one-timer from the right circle with 35 seconds left in the first period, and Guentzel made it 2-0 on a tip at 4:35 of the second.
Up next
Canucks: At Florida on Monday night.
Lightning: Host New Jersey on Tuesday night.
Florida beekeeper loses livelihood after neighbor has 20 beehives removed from his property
An 84-year-old Citrus County beekeeper is fighting to recover 20 active beehives that were taken from his property months ago, leaving him without his main source of income and removing up to 2 million bees from the local ecosystem.