TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Jake Mangum has been one of the best stories in Major League Baseball this season. The 29-year-old rookie has been a bright spot with his bat and his glove.
WATCH: Catching Rays with Jake Mangum
Entering Tuesday, “The Mayor” is batting .301, only behind all-star first baseman Jonathan Aranda’s .316 for best on the team.
Mangum played four seasons at Mississippi State University and spent 438 games during his time in the minor leagues before finally getting the call to the big leagues earlier this season.
Sports anchor Kyle Burger played a game of catch with Mangum at Steinbrenner Field to get to know the hugely popular player on and off the field.
There are some truly inspiring people who call the Tampa Bay area home. People who overcome odds that others could not even imagine. Tampa Bay 28 anchor Lauren St. Germain met a woman who is doing just that, as she competes at an international level after 2 life-saving lung transplants.