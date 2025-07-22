TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Jake Mangum has been one of the best stories in Major League Baseball this season. The 29-year-old rookie has been a bright spot with his bat and his glove.

WATCH: Catching Rays with Jake Mangum

Entering Tuesday, “The Mayor” is batting .301, only behind all-star first baseman Jonathan Aranda’s .316 for best on the team.

WFTS Rays outfielder Jake Mangum

Mangum played four seasons at Mississippi State University and spent 438 games during his time in the minor leagues before finally getting the call to the big leagues earlier this season.

Sports anchor Kyle Burger played a game of catch with Mangum at Steinbrenner Field to get to know the hugely popular player on and off the field.

Kyle Burger / WFTS Sports anchor Kyle Burger and Rays outfielder Jake Mangum